SEE Beth Ditto’s cheeky dress

Beth Ditto showed off a new cropped style for her holly-berry-red hair (she's been a different shade of red or orange almost every day recently!) in Paris last night.

The Gossip singer was in France for the switching on of the Christmas illuminations at Parisian department store BHV. She wore an amazing standout brick-print dress cinched in with a fabulous black belt with a statement gold metal buckle.

Beth shared a laugh with cult designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac as she switched on the lights.



By Harriet Reuter Hapgood