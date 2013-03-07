SEE Ashley Greene go naked in sizzling new ad

Twilight star Ashley Greene shows off picture-perfect body in hot new ad campaign

Ashley Greene could be giving Robert Pattinson a run for his most lusted after Twilight star crown after she posed naked, except for body paint swimwear, in a sexy new ad campaign.

The actress, who shot to stardom as Alice Cullen in the vampire movie series, can be seen posing seductively in a number of different styles of body pain swimwear, from a hot-pink mermaid-style two-piece, to a low-backed gold cossie.

The 22-year-old adopted the look for a new soft drink ad campaign, Cherimoya Punch and Strawberry Dragonfruit drinks, and was shot in the Turks and Caicos islands.

The star told the Daily Mail: 'It took the artist 12 hours to paint the SoBe scales on each skinsuit, but it was totally worth it. It's an experience I'll never forget.

'We did two photo shoots, one on the beach and one in a secluded jungle-like setting and it was incredible.'

And the key to her near-perfect figure? She's just finished filming the action-packed third movie in the Twilight saga, Eclipse.

'We had a lot of action and fight training,' she said. 'So it really toned up my body for these pictures.'

We can see!

By Ruth Doherty

