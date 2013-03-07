SEE Angelina Jolie talk Kung Fu Panda 2 and family fun

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Kung Fu Panda 2 with star of the film Angelina Jolie…

She wowed us all at Cannes for the Kung Fu Panda 2 premiere, now see Angelina Jolie behind-the-scenes during the making of the animated adventure plus a sneak peak preview of the film that Ange describes as: “Awesomeness!”

The sequel to 2008 blockbuster hit Kung Fu Panda, Kung Fu Panda 2 sees more fun-filled animated action from Po and the gang as they join forces with a new group of kung fu masters.

Find out why Kung Fu Panda 2 is one of the film’s the Oscar-winning actress is most proud of and why she’ll definitely be taking her kids to see it (see left).

Catch an early preview between 1st - 5th June at selected cinemas