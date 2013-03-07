SEE Amy Adams’ gorgeous maternity style

Amy Adams is one lucky mum-to-be! While most of us have to head to the Topshop maternity section, Amy’s maternitywear is being custom-made by Carolina Herrera.

The Leap Year star tells InStyle.com: ‘They made my clothes for the entire press tour. They’re amazing. They did such a great job.’

So far, Amy’s debuted a number of her stunning pieces. On 5 January, Amy stepped out in a beautiful belted coat with a red satin trim for an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman.

Then, a day later at the premiere of Leap Year, Amy hit the red carpet in a bright red silk georgette dress with a pretty ruffled neckline.

That’s one beautiful baby bump!

By Ruth Doherty