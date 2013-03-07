SEE Alexandra Burke's fab new video

X Factor winner Alexandra Burke has recruited an all female cast to form a sexy American football team in the video for her new single Broken Heels.



Alexandra Burke's new video, which was shot in LA, involves the number 1 singer and her legion of gorgeous backing dancers taking on (and beating of course) a male American football team. This proves she certainly no longer needs her crew of bad boys, as featured in her last video for the chart-topping single Bad Boys.



In the video, 21 year old Alexandra is wearing a cropped American football jersey with matching pants and her team mates sport glitzy gold leotards with huge shoulder pads, and of course, killer heels.



Beyonce’s choreographer Frank Gatson assisted the feisty Brit starlet with the video, perhaps a contact she made after showcasing a jaw-dropping performance with Beyonce on last years X-Factor.



By Leah Hanrahan