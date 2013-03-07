See Alexander Skarsgaard in new True Blood minisode!

The sexiest vampire series is back with a mini webisode for your enjoyment starring Alexander Skarsgard

Alexander Skarsgard stars in this brand new sneak peek of True Blood. The online video is one of six original webisodes that will air before the next season of the vampire series hits screens in the US.

The three minute film sees Alexander Skarsgard and his female vampire counterpart played by Kristin Bauer auditioning dancers for their club Fangtasmia.

The hit TV series also stars Anna Paquin as Sookie, the girl at the centre of a love triangle involving vampire Eric played by Skarsgaard and Bill played by Stephen Moyer.

We can't wait to see what the next season has in store!

By Pat McNulty