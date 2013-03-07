SEE a super-sexy soaking wet Orlando Bloom!

Orlando Bloom frolics in the surf on the set of his new film

Orlando Bloom is giving Oscar-nominee Colin Firth’s Mr Darcy a run for his money in these wet’n’wild pics from his new film The Good Doctor.

Lord of the Rings star Orlando plays a doctor blackmailed by a hospital orderly in the indie thriller, written by Veronica Mars scribe John Enbom. We don't want to give away the plot secrets, but we can tell you that his shady character manipulates a patient to keep her in the hospital… to bolster his career (and his ego).

Orlando described his character as 'Not a good doctor – at all!' at the Sundance Film Festival. We don’t mind you playing a baddy Orlando, not when you make it look this good…

The Good Doctor co-stars Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P Henson and is due out in 2011. We can't wait!

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood