Screen Actors Guild Awards: Sandra and Jeff win again!

Sandra Bullock and Jeff Bridges were celebrating again after winning at the glitzy SAG awards at the weekend

Just one week after the Golden Globes it was a round of familiar faces from the big and small screen collecting this year’s producer awards.

In the Best Actor and Actress category, Jeff Bridges and Sandra Bullock nabbed a second award for Crazy Heart and The Blind Side.

This is the second time Sandra has seen off competition from Helen Mirren (The Last Station), Carey Mulligan (An Education), Meryl Streep (Julie & Juila) and Gabourey Sidibe (Precious) – will an Oscar be next?

Inglorious Basterds actor Christopher Waltz again scooped Best Supporting Actor while Mo’Nique’s turn in Precious earned her a second gong for Best Supporting Actress.

Drew Barrymore won for her TV film role of Grey Gardens while Alec Baldwin once again celebrated his win for 30 Rock.

One big Golden Globes winner that missed out at the SAGS was James Cameron’s Avatar with the Best Film prize going to war flick The Hurt Locker.

Star Trek was awarded the prize for Best Ensemble Stunt, the cast of TV’s Glee and Mad Men also won Ensemble prizes and Betty While received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

With the Oscar nominations being released a week tomorrow will we be seeing a similar line-up with Sandra and Jeff in the race for the ultimate award?

We will have to wait and see.

By Georgie Hindle