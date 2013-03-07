Scarlett Johansson smoulders in her ‘enchanting’ Broadway debut

Stars including Naomi Watts, Hugh Jackman and Ellen Barkin flocked to New York to see Scarlett’s theatre performance

Scarlett Johansson made her Broadway debut on Sunday night alongside Liev Schreiber in Arthur Miller’s play A View From the Bridge – and the critics were stunned.

The New York Times said she melted “into her character so thoroughly that her nimbus of celebrity" disappeared. She glowed at Sunday's opening night party, top left, in a gorgeous floral Dolce & Gabbana frock and jewels.

A brunette-wigged Scarlett, below left, plays teenage orphan Catherine – a role played in the previous Broadway revival of the 50s play by the late Brittany Murphy – whose uncle Eddie (played by Liev) becomes jealous of the relationship she forms with his wife’s cousin, newly arrived from Italy.

Star Trek’s Zachary Quinto was also in the audience, as was Liev's partner Naomi Watts, though Scarlett’s husband Ryan Reynolds was absent, promoting his new film Buried at the Sundance Film Festival, which was snatched up by Lionsgate among rave reviews.

We've got our fingers crossed that Scarlett and Ryan will combine their talents together on film, having previously worked together on an episode of Saturday Night Live.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood