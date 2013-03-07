Scarlett Johansson is still ‘The One’ for Dolce & Gabbana

Scarlett Johansson remains the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s fragrance trio with the launch of Rose The One

When it came to the launch of their new scent Rose the One, the Italian designers looked no further then familiar muse Scarlett Johansson and the campaign has proved to be as red hot as it was from day one.

The new ad, shot by Jean Baptiste Mondino, features the blonde bombshell in a light pink corset and perfectly curled blonde hair with a dewy rose complexion.



Scarlett is thrilled with the ad, pointing out Mondino’s talent to 'capture all of a woman’s graces, our quiet moments. That to me is what makes this campaign so special and it feels wonderful to have been part of this collaboration'.

The perfume trilogy, inspired by Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, is the 'Dolce & Gabbana woman, glamorous and sensual, always with a confident and provocative edge'.

The starlet is an obvious choice with her voluptuous figure and that blonde hair seduction.

Rose the One eau de parfum, from £32 for 30ml, Dolce & Gabbana (available nationwide)

By Chantelle O’Connor