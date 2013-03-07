Scarlett Johansson goes glam in Giambattista Valli

Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to flashing some screen siren appeal and her latest appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, to promote the upcoming flick Hitchcock, was no exception.

With her hair piled high in an uber-glam updo, Scarlett went for an all-black ensemble in a Giambattista Valli dress topped with a Stella McCartney jacket to combat the cold.

Smokey eyes and nude lips added the finishing touches to her show-stopping look.

