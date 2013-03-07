SATC latest: Carrie Bradshaw's teenage diaries

Have you ever wondered what Carrie Bradshaw was like in her teen years? Did she ever wear tracksuits or eat McDonalds like the rest of us... Or has she always been so stylish and chic?

Well, all shall be revealed as Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell is set to publish a new book called The Carrie Diaries, which takes place during famed character Carrie Bradshaw's high school days!

The book will indulge its readers with juicy details about Carrie's first love, relationship with her mother and how she became a writer. We can’t wait!

The Carrie Diaries is due for release on April 27, 2010

By Kat Webster