Sarah Jessica Parker wows in Antonio Berardi at I Don't Know How She Does It premiere

Emma Roberts and Olivia Palermo joined Sarah Jessica Parker and the I Don’t Know How She Does It cast for the movie's New York premiere

If there was ever a more appropriate film premiere to coincide with New York Fashion Week then it has to be one starring fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker.

NYFW LATEST

And sure enough the I Don’t Know How She Does It red carpet was awash with stylish celebs including Emma Roberts, Olivia Palermo, Jessica Szohr and Christina Hendricks.

WATCH THE TRAILER

Having opted for Antonio Berardi for her appearance on the Jonathan Ross show, SJP chose the dazzling designer again wearing a fabulous floor-length crochet dress from the AW11 collection. Trademark tousled tresses and smokey eyes completed the wow-worthy look.

SEE CELEBS ON FRONT ROW AT NYFW

Christina Hendricks was a vision in red in a drape-neck dress by Vivienne Westwood and Emma Roberts chose brights too wearing a bandeau maxi dress by trendy New York label Tibi.

Meanwhile it was sparkles galore for Jessica Szohr and Olivia Palermo. Jessica revealed some uber-toned pins in a thigh-skimming embellished Marchesa mini while Olivia went for an ethereal lace dress teamed with a boxy blazer to give it a boyish edge.