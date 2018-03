Cute pics alert! Sarah Jessica Parker takes her twins Marion and Tabitha out for a walk in the sunshine…

Enjoying the chilled New York sunshine, Sarah Jessica Parker took her twin daughters Tabitha and Marion out for a walk.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER PICTURES

All wrapped up for the weather, the Parker girls wore matching striped parka jackets and kids' sunnies to keep protected from the glare. They even had matching pink nail polish on - clearly leftover from a game of dress-up with mum!

The super cute pair are certainly giving Suri Cruise a run for her money in the style department!

SARAH JESSICA PARKER CELEBRATES HER BIRTHDAY