Sarah Jessica Parker takes the family to Catch Me If You Can opening night

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take son James to the opening night of Catch Me If You Can on Broadway…

Super stylish New Yorker Sarah Jessica Parker headed out to the theatre with husband Matthew Broderick and their son to watch new play Catch Me If You Can on its opening night.

Sarah looked simply show stopping wearing a graphic print cap sleeve dress from the Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2011 collection with a sequined green tweed coat and nude Christian Louboutin modern Mary Janes.

Matthew Broderick dressed up with a blue bow tie while their son played it cool in a casual baseball jacket.

Australian hunk Hugh Jackman and funny man Robin Williams were also spotted at the Neil Simon Theatre to watch the play that follows the true life tale of an oh-so-clever conman - played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2002 movie version.

By Sarah Smith