Sarah Jessica Parker styles it up in New York

Sarah Jessica Parker wows both by day and by night in New York

Sarah Jessica Parker is as loved for her daytime dressing as she is for evening ensembles and the New York stylista proved why, working two fashion-savvy looks in one day.

The Sex and the City star started her day on stylish form for an appearance on Access Hollywood wearing an ink blue velvet blazer teamed with skinny jeans and vibrant courts.

Slipping into something a bit more glamorous for the evening, SJP stole the show in a L’Wren Scott stripy dress teamed with Manolo Blahnik courts at the 2012 Fashion Group International Night Of Stars.

