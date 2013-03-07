Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her adorable twins on David Letterman

SJP beamed as The Late Show host showed the audience a pic of her six-month old twins

Sex and The City star, Sarah Jessica Parker proudly showed the world a photograph of her twins while on US television last night.

In the first picture since they were a few days old, the six-month-old babies Tabitha and Marion posed for the camera in pink and blue rompers.

SJP appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman to talk about motherhood and promote her new film.

She wore a gorgeous two-tone strapless dress with long tousled hair, a wrist full of glitzy bracelets and two gorgeous cocktail rings.

SJP told the audience the twins have completely different personalities and are ‘about as unidentical as twins can be’.

The Hollywood actress is currently splitting her time between her busy workload and spending time with her children, twins Tabitha and Marion, her seven-year-old son James Wilkie and husband Matthew Broderick.

SJP is currently filming the eagerly anticipated follow-up to Sex and The City as well as starring with Brit star Hugh Grant in the film Did You Hear About The Morgans?, which hits cinemas on January 1, 2010.

We don’t know how she balances being a full-time actress, designer and mother, but SJP certainly does it in style.

By Georgie Hindle