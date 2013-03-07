Sarah Jessica Parker loves her sheepskin boots

Sex and the City star SJP steps out in New York wearing her favourite boots…

It seems Sarah Jessica Parker can’t get enough of her sheepskin boots, wearing them out and about in New York three days in a row!

Whether she’s doing the school run with son James, or just taking a stroll with adorable 3-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha, SJP always relies on the same super-comfy boots.

First she opted for the rolled down look with on-trend boyfriend jeans tucked in, then wore them pulled up over with skinny Elliott Leopard animal print jeans on the following day.

By Bernadette Cornish

