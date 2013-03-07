Sarah Jessica Parker hits the White House

Hosting a fundraising concert earlier this week, Sarah Jessica Parker had the pleasure of being joined on stage by Michelle Obama, and yesterday she was among the A-list philanthropists invited to the White House for the Youth Program Awards.

While for most of us a trip to the President's House would pose a wardrobe dilemma of mass proportions, SJP seemed to take dressing for an event hosted by the First Lady in her stride.

The Sex and the City star blended her signature NYC chic with a bit of inspiration from the First Lady as she placed a single strand of pearls over her sheer-sleeved navy shift. Groomed waves gave her look some added finesse. And while she said of Michelle Obama the other day: ‘She's a woman who doesn't need heels to stand tall', we're glad to see Sarah Jess didn't follow suit, and had chosen some fabulous satin silver platforms for the occasion.

Taking a little video of Michelle's speech when she took to the stage, it seems SJP has something of a girl crush. We wonder whether the pair will be shopping buddies soon, too!

By Hayley Spencer