Sarah Jessica Parker gets political!

The presidential elections are less than two weeks away and A-listers have been backing their preferred candidate in various ways but trust New York stylista Sarah Jessica Parker to opt for a sartorial method to show her support for President Obama.

Spotted out and about with her children, the Sex and the City star worked a burgundy ensemble complete with an oversized Viva Obama badge.

The celebrity style icon didn’t even let the weather dampen her spirits, adding a black sowester to the mix as the rain started to fall.

