Sarah Jessica Parker and Keira Knightley have a night out at the theatre

It was a stars night out as Keira and SJP took in a plays in London and New York

The one cheery thing about gloomy old January is that there are a heap of films to catch up on at the cinema - after all, you'll want to know what all the fuss is about come Oscars/BAFTAs/Golden Globes time – plus, there's always a great new play or two to go and see.

Across the Pod in New York Sarah Jessica Parker headed to the theatre with hubby Matthew Broderick to take in a performance of Noel Coward's Present Laughter. The actress was chic in the face of the New York cold in a fit-and-flare black coat and cerise scarf while Matthew was dapper in his navy Crombie.

Back in London, Keira Knightley headed to London's Garrick Theatre to see The Little Dog Laughed. The play has made its way from Broadway to the West End and stars Keira's beau, Rupert Friend, plus Bond Girl Gemma Arterton and Tamsin Greig. It's the tale of a tough Hollywood agent and her talented actor client 'who suffers from a slight recurring case of homosexuality', played by Rupert Friend.

Keira's theatre-going outfit was decidedly sleek for the star who we've mostly seen out and about in her furry sheepskin Burberry coat of late. Wearing a slinky grey pencil skirt and tight black polo neck, the actress was utterly chic.

We might just fancy a night out at the theatre…

By Pat McNulty