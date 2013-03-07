Sarah Jessica Parker and Hugh Grant’s glamorous date

Sarah Jessica Parker was on top dazzling form as she hit the red carpet with Hugh Grant last night at the premiere of their new movie, Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Sarah was at her beautiful best in a folksie black dress with billowing sleeves, sexed up with stunning cut-out platforms.

And it wasn’t just the dress that caught our attention – SJP’s hair was on fine form, too, big and bouffed, just how we like it.

Hugh, as usual, was the dapper gentleman in a smart black suit and a white shirt.

The pair both star in the romantic comedy, which follows their adventure as they take part in a witness protection programme.

Sarah’s Sex and the City co-star, Kim Cattrall, was also on-hand to add an extra bit of glamour to the premiere, showing her support for Sarah’s latest venture.

Can’t wait until we see them together again on the big screen in Sex and the City: The Movie 2!

By Ruth Doherty