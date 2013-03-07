Sarah Harding shimmers her way down the pink carpet at St Trinian’s 2 premiere

The Girls Aloud star was joined by co-stars Gemma Arterton and Tamsin Egerton and bandmates Kimberley and Nicola for the London premiere

Sarah Harding looked every inch the Hollywood star at the St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold premiere last night.

The Girls Aloud singer, who has been eager to progress from pop star to movie actress, dazzled in a floor-length black sequin gown with revealing side panels, a glam updo and lashings of red lipstick.

SEE MORE CELEBRITIES WITH GLAMOROUS UPDOS

Sarah, who makes her debut in a leading role in St Trinian’s 2, was joined by her co-stars Gemma Arterton and Tamsin Egerton as well as her Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts.

Bond girl Gemma, wore a chic black Alexander Wang satin jersey dress with platform sandals, while Tamsin wowed in a stunning flowing cream silk gown

In contrasting designs were Kimberley Walsh in a simple strapless black dress and Nicola Roberts in a cream prom dress with large appliqué flower detail.

The film's other stars Rupert Everett, Montserrat Lombard, Zawe Ashton, Jodie Whittaker and Celia Imrie also got dressed up for the occasion.

The film sees the notorious troublesome schoolgirls from St Trinian’s return for more madness and mayhem in search of the legendary Fritton’s gold.

St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold enters cinemas on December 18.

By Georgie Hindle