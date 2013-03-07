Saoirse Ronan's red carpet style

It's a tough life out there for young starlets on the red carpet having your fashion choices dissected by the worldwide press. Then there's the terrifying prospect of your photo appearing in the red tops with an enormous tick or cross next to it. One starlet that seems to be getting it consistently right is the BAFTA-nominated Saoirse Ronan.

The Lovely Bone's Saoirse Ronan first came to our attention when she starred alongside Keira Knightley and James McAvoy in Atonement at the tender age of 13. In the years since, she's blossomed into a rather fashionable actress.

Taking to the red carpet last night for the Lovely Bones premiere in Dublin, Saoirse made a faultless fashion choice in this dreamy little black dress (top left).

The frock struck just the right note between serious eveningwear with its spill of black sequins, and youthful, with its cascade of tulle ruffles over the skirt. And we love the addition of those irresistible violet heels.

Premiereing the film in London's Leicester Square, she went for dove-grey Burberry and spaceage shoeboots (bottom left) while possibly our favourite Saoirse look was the metallic bodycon frock she wore for the New York screening of the film (middle). Teamed with sultry eye make-up and a big New York blowout, it was a cool fashion look very much in the tradition of Gossip Girl Blake Lively.

With the BAFTAs red carpet but a few weeks away, we're expecting to see more great things from this young lady!

By Pat McNulty