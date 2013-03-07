Sandra Bullock makes film history with The Blind Side

See the trailer that’s put the Hollywood actress at the top of the US box office

Sandra Bullock has seen the new year in with style after smashing box office records with her new film The Blind Side.

The acclaimed film has become the first movie in history to pass the $200million mark driven solely by one top female star.

This is the first time a movie with only one main female star has hit the $200 million mark with none of her high-earning Hollywood counterparts, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts or Angelina Jolie being able to make the claim.

In the past seven weeks The Blind Side has taken $208.5million and executives at Warner Brothers say it won’t stop there.

The film, which is based on a true story, stars Sandra as Leigh Anne Tuohy, a conservative suburban woman who takes in a homeless African-American teen from a broken home to help him fulfil his potential. Faced with new challenges, the young man discovers he has a natural talent for football and becomes an All-American sports star.

The Blind Side does not currently have a UK release date but is expected to hit cinemas in March.

By Georgie Hindle