Sandra Bullock, Lady Gaga and George Clooney help Haiti

Sandra Bullock may have won big with her Best Actress award at the Golden Globes last night, but her moment in the spotlight didn’t stop her from thinking about the recent catastrophe in Haiti.

Sandra just donated $1 million to the Doctors Without Borders emergency medical operations in Port-Au-Prince, an organization that offers medical care to those in need.

'I wanted to ensure that my donation would be used immediately to meet the needs of the Haitian people affected by this catastrophic event,' Sandra said.

And that’s not all – a handful of Hollywood’s biggest stars are jumping on the wagon to help out Haiti, including fellow Golden Globe nominee George Clooney, who plans to host a telethon 22 January along with other celebrities, and Lady GaGa, who announced that all of the proceeds from her 24 January Monster Ball show in New York will also go towards helping the earthquake-stricken country.

Can’t make the trip out to New York? You can still help out by purchasing merchandise from LadyGaga.com on the 24th – all of those proceeds will go to helping Haiti as well.

Want to help even more? Check out Sandra’s choice charity, Doctors Without Borders, or the Disasters Emergency Committee.

By Monica Derevjanik