Ryan Gosling says he's no heartthrob

Women the world over have fallen for Ryan Gosling's charms, but he says he's yet to come to terms with his sex symbol status

He's topped numerous hottest men charts and even has his own colouring book, but it seems Ryan Gosling still doesn't believe his own hype.

Recently quizzed about his sex symbol status, he said: "I'm as uncomfortable with it as I am talking about it."

SEE MORE RYAN GOSLING PICTURES

Though he did go on to elaborate: "I know from being a guy and looking at a billboard and you're like: "That guy's not a sex symbol. They're trying to sell that on us? No way! That's never going to stick!" And then suddenly he's a huge deal and you can't believe it, and now I'm one of them."

SEE 2012'S MOST STYLISH MEN

Giving away his on-screen secrets, he admitted that the abs that helped him secure a legion of female fans when he starred in Crazy, Stupid Love were "absolutely Photoshopped."

WATCH OUR RYAN GOSLING CRUSH VIDEO...

Speaking of his new flick, Gangster Squad, he continued to credit film trickery for his appeal: "I mean, film romanticises people, and people associate you with the roles you chose. They cut out all the bad bits, you come to set and they put make-up on you and nice clothes, and they put music underneath what you’re saying, and it’s not fair. It’s not fair to everyone else."

Hot and modest, too - we think Ryan may have just won over even more female fans.

WATCH RYAN IN GANGSTER SQUAD...