Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan go for a Drive

InStyle favourite Carey Mulligan and Canadian hottie Ryan Gosling were spotted in between shooting scenes for their new action-thriller Drive.

Getting a breather from a busy day at work, the co-stars took a moment to feed a pack of nearby ducks in between takes in Los Angeles last week.

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, the plot of the new flick is based on the James Sallis novel about a Hollywood stunt driver (Gosling) who moonlights as a getaway car driver in his spare time, and an ex-con’s girlfriend (Mulligan) who ends up in the passenger seat when a heist goes wrong and the stuntman goes on the run.

The movie, which will be released next year, will also star Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks and Hellboy Ron Perlman.

By Maria Lazareva