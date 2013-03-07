Russell Brand, Jennifer Garner and Helen Mirren hit the premiere of Arthur

Brits abroad! Russell Brand and Helen Mirren team up with Jennifer Garner for new movie Arthur.

Russell Brand and Helen Mirren wore matching cream outfits as they hit the red carpet for the premiere of Arthur in New York with co-star Jennifer Garner in tow.

Hailed as the 'new Dudley Moore' Russell looked sartorially sharp wearing a dapper cream suit and posing for pics with his matching co-star Helen Mirren.

And while the Brits did colour-coordinated, Jennifer Garner went sleek and chic in an Oscar de la Renta lace pencil skirt and grey sweater combo.

A remake of the classic movie - Russell and Jen take the reigns from the original Arthur stars Dudley Moore and Liza Minnelli - in this screwball comedy about a reckless millionaire playboy.

Arthur hits UK screens on 22 April - don't miss it!

By Tara Gardner

