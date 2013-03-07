Russell Brand confirms engagement to Katy Perry

Comedian Russell Brand has confirmed his engagement to Katy Perry.

Brand and the Katy got engaged during a romantic holiday in India, his spokesman confirmed: 'We can confirm that Russell Brand and Katy Perry are engaged.'

The 34-year-old funnyman was reported to have proposed during a spiritual ceremony on New Year's Eve, with the relationship being blessed by a 'love guru'.

And the comic, who starred in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, also confirmed his engagement to 25-year-old Perry via a text message to the Sun, which read: 'It's true. Much love.'

By Ruth Doherty