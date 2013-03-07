Rupert Grint heads to Madrid to spread some Harry Potter magic

Rex
by: Sarah Smith
7 Mar 2013

Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley talked Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 with fans in the Spanish capital…

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint headed to Madrid’s Kinopolis Cinemas with co-stars and on-screen brothers James and Oliver Phelps on the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 promo tour.

Greeting fans and opening up a discussion with the crowd, the Harry Potter trio took on a Q&A session that only set already racing heart rates soaring with excitement.

With less than a month to go until the premiere of the final installment of the Harry Potter story, we’re getting ready for some magical madness. Stay tuned to InStyle.co.uk for all the latest…

