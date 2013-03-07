Royal wedding latest: Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal new details...

With just under a month to go til the Royal wedding, Kate Middleton and Prince William have revealed a few more details about their forthcoming nuptials.

MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICS

She may be keeping tight-lipped about her dress designer, but Kate and her wedding planning team have announced who will be designing their cake!

Top cake designer Fiona Cairns has been chosen for the big day, and will be baking a multi-tiered traditional fruit cake: "I know that they love our fruit cake and we are making the traditional fruit cake," Fiona explained during the announcement.

Each layer will be iced and decorated with flowers Kate has picked out. Featuring roses for happiness, oak and acorn for strength and endurance and Lily of the Valley for sweetness and humility, the cake also will have the national flowers of the UK - including the thistle, daffodil, shamrock and rose.

It's also thought that Prince William will be indulging his sweet tooth with an additional chocolate biscuit cake baked by McVitie's for the reception.

And while we won't be able to sample the sweet treats from the wedding, something we'll all be able to get our hands on is the specially designed commemorative stamps issued by Royal Mail which show those iconic shots of the Prince and Princess-to-be taken by Mario Testino. The stamps will be released on 21 April.

Watch this space for more Royal wedding updates!

KATE MIDDLETON BEAUTY

By Tara Gardner

