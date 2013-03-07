ROYAL WEDDING HAIR: Kate Middleton's hairdresser reveals how she'll be wearing her hair on the big day

Kate Middleton's hairdresser Richard Ward spills the beans on the Princess-to-be's hairstyle for the Royal Wedding...

While the up-do is the traditional choice for many a bride, Kate Middleton's hairdresser Richard Ward reveals that the Princess-to-be will actually be wearing her hair down for the Royal Wedding.

GET THE LOOK: KATE'S HAIRSTYLE

Richard explained: "Every bride's hair on their wedding day should reflect their look throughout the year. Kate's such a natural girl, so no stuffy up-dos for her."

Bound to spark a huge hair trend for summer weddings, Kate's hair has been the subject of intense speculation as her recent half up-do for her outing to Lancashire looked fit for a Princess.

Kate's tresses will be groomed to perfection by Mr Pryce from Richard Ward's Chelsea salon - who has already got in some good practice, styling the Princess-in-waiting for her gorgeous engagement photos.

KATE'S STYLE PROFILE

Kate and her wedding party will be getting prepped for the huge event at the Goring Hotel - right by Buckingham Palace.

And on the day when the world's eyes will be fixed firmly on Ms Middleton - let's hope she doesn't have a hair out of place!

ROYAL WEDDING GUIDE