Keep up to date with all the deets from the Royal Wedding AND get styling tips for your own wedding guest style...

The Royal Wedding countdown is on! With just weeks to go, while Kate Middleton and Prince William are putting the final details in place, InStyle has been busy creating a dedicated space within the site for all things WEDDINGS!

WEDDING GUEST DRESSES

From the latest Royal Wedding news and updates - along with Kate Middleton's stunning style - to YOUR wedding guest dresses, accessories and bridal beauty InStyle is having a super stylish wedding moment!

JOIN INSTYLE'S ROYAL WEDDING-FEST