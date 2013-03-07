ROUND UP: The X Factor finalists so far!

X Factor has us hooked here at InStyle – and this weekend saw a thrilling final cut as the lucky 12 were revealed...

Winter is coming and we’re thrilled! Not just because we have our camel coats at the ready or because we can finally wear all the new season pieces in our wardrobes, but because our weekends consist of X Factor, more X Factor and not to forget The Xtra Factor.

This weekend it was nail-biting stuff because it was the judges’ houses stage of the competition and the final 12 were revealed. Simon with his scantily clad companion Sinitta chose his groups, two of them being ones that he put together himself in the audition process. Simon selected the girl group Belle Amie, boy group 1Direction and F.Y.D who proved not only can they sing but they can dance too.

SEE MORE X FACTOR PICTURES



First impressions certainly DO count because Cheryl went with her gut instinct about Cher Lloyd who wowed the judge in her audition but couldn’t sing a note in front of Cheryl and her guest Will.I.am because of a throat infection. Cheryl also chose the very shy yet amazing Rebecca Ferguson from Liverpool and the ‘drama Queen’ Katie Waissel, who no doubt will divide the country with her diva like antics.

SEE MORE CHERYL COLE PICS

Dannii Minogue looked amazing at her luxury villa in Melbourne, dressed in her own Project D range, and told the boys her decision on who was going through to the live shows. Aiden Grimshaw got a yes, as did Nicolo Festa and painter and decorator Matt Cardle.

SEE MORE FROM THE PROJECT D RANGE

There was no doubt that Louis Walsh was disappointed with his category - the over 28s, but he made some good decisions on his final three. Tesco check-out worker Mary Byrne got through even though she forgot the words to the song she sang in front of Louis and his guest judge Sharon Osbourne. Nice guy John Adeleye got through as did the very controversial contestant Storm Lee.

Phew! Who needs a social life when you have The X Factor? We can’t wait until next weekend! Bring on the makeovers and more importantly what will Cheryl and Dannii wear?

By Leanne Bayley

SEE CHERYL AND DANNII VIDEO

CHERYL LAUNCHES NEW JEWELLERY LINE PARTY