Rose Byrne rocks a ‘60s short hairstyle

There’s been no shortage of short hairstyles to covet in the land of the A-list lately and Rose Byrne’s ‘60s-style flicked tresses were quickly added to our list when we spotted her at the Melbourne Cup in Australia.

WATCH: HAIR HOW-TO - STYLISH SHORT HAIR

SEE MORE SHORT HAIRSTYLES

The Bridesmaids star completed a prim and proper look by curling the ends of her short tresses to flick for a fun finish. Parted to the side, her hair was given a bit of height at the crown and clipped back with a Chanel monochrome floral hair accessory. Divine!

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP!