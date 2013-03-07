Rochelle Wiseman shows off wedding ring

The Saturday's Rochelle Wiseman married fiancé Marvin Humes this weekend at the stunning Blenheim Palace in Oxford, and after a night's celebrations she emerged sporting her new wedding ring.

Leaving the Feathers Hotel, she wore an electric-blue draped dress by Celeb Boutique with platform nude heels and a matching Hermes tote. Her new diamond wedding band made for the perfect finishing flourish alongside her heart-shaped diamond engagement ring.

The big day took place on Friday, with a black tie after party. The guest list included the pairs' The Saturdays and JLS bandmates, as well as friends Harry Styles, Alexandra Burke and Olly Murs.

SEE MOLLIE KING'S PHOTO DIARY HERE

The couple both took to Twitter the day after the wedding to express their excitement, with Rochelle saying: "Yesterday was literally the best day of my whole life. I'm so happy to have shared it with everyone I love. My friends and family are priceless."

SEE CELEB TWIT PICS HERE

Congratulations to the happy newlyweds!

By Hayley Spencer