Rochelle Wiseman pregnant with first child

Rochelle Wiseman and husband Marvin Humes have taken to Twitter to reveal that they are expecting their first child together…

After tying the knot just four months ago, pop power couple Rochelle Wiseman of The Saturdays and Marvin Humes of JLS, have announced they will become parents to their first child in mid 2013.

In a statement on Twitter, Rochelle gushed: "Marvin and I could NOT be more thrilled to announce that we are expecting our first child mid next year. We have always dreamt of being parents and the news is the best early Christmas present we could have asked for."

Adding: "I know Marvin is going to be a great dad and we're so excited to start a family."

While Marvin released a post at the same time which corroborated the news, saying: "Rochelle and I are SOOOOO excited to tell everyone that we are expecting our first baby!!! Its absolutely amazing! Baby is due middle of next year and all is great!! We want to say thank you to everyone for their love and support... it means so much to us!! We are over the moon! Love Marv x"

Rochelle's Saturdays bandmates were quick to congratulate the couple, with Frankie Sandford posting a pic of the four of them toasting the news with a glass of wine, with the caption: "@RochelleTheSats so happy you all know now! We're having another sats baby!!!! Go @RochelleTheSats @JLSOfficial marv!!! #minimarvelle"

We're sure the new baby will make an adorable new addition to The Saturdays!