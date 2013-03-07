Roberto Cavalli's 40th anniversary party kicks off Paris Fashion Week

After 40 years in fashion, Roberto Cavalli's designs have become synonymous with decadence and the daring, and last night the Florence-born designer was honoured with a star-studded party, which saw some of the industry's best loved models and music stars rocking his designs.
With a performance from Kylie, hugs from Heidi Klum and crowd of up-and-coming and established stars alike gathered, the exclusive Paris-based party was the ultimate culmination to Cavalli's glittering career.
Winning out in the style stakes were Rachel Bilson in a breathtaking off-the-shoulder gown in a quintessentially Cavalli leopard print, which the petite actress finished with a relaxed over-the-shoulder up-do, while Heidi Klum opted for daring plunge-neckline gown in a shimmering nude finish for the most show-stopping look of the night.
By Hayley Spencer
