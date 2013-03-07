Roberto Cavalli introduces the new must-have bag!

Roberto Cavalli’s Diva bag has launched and will be available to buy in November!

Just when we thought the IT bag was a thing of the past, the man who knows what women really want introduces the Diva.

We eagerly eyed its preview on the Roberto Cavalli SS11 catwalk at Milan Fashion Week, in pale python and veiled in tassels, and now it has been confirmed that the Diva bag will be available to buy in November. If it makes it to the shop floor – as pre-orders are flooding in!

In typical Cavalli fashion, he has: ‘created a bag whose curvy, delicate shapes are reminiscent of the purity of the female form.’ Coming in three sizes and a variety of opulent leathers and skins, the emphasis is on quality and craftsmanship and the creation of a truly luxurious bag.

A lucky few of Cavalli’s favourite ladies have tempted us with a Diva teaser. Taylor Swift was spotted with it in ivory perforated calfskin, Natalia Vodianova swayed a neutral one nonchalantly over her shoulder and Rachel Bilson played it simple with the black version while deliberately exposing the trademark ‘animalier’ lining.

Whatever your Diva of choice, you’d better get there quick!

By Sarah Smith