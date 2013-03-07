Roberto Cavalli draws MFW's starriest crowd so far

Rachel Bilson, Heidi Klum, Leona Lewis and Taylor Swift all jetted to Milan this weekend to take front row seats for the Roberto Cavalli SS11 show

Milan Fashion Week has drawn some of the biggest names yet from Kylie to Claudia Schiffer, and Roberto Cavalli boasted the starriest crowd so far, with Leona Lewis, Rachel Bilson, Heidi Klum, Elisabetta Canalis and Taylor Swift all heading up the audience.

It was tropical temptation on the palm-bordered runways with fringed bags, slashed leathers and floaty snake-skin dresses all wowing the crowds, but front row it was all about classic cuts and monochrome palettes for the celeb guests.

This lot don't step out at just any event, so we're taking note of their fashion week styling.

As ever, former-InStyle cover girl Rachel Bilson was the perfect mix of tailored and rock chick, working bold black accessories with a sharp blazer and adding just the slightest splash of colour on her floaty frock.

Heidi opted for a relaxed tailored look in a double-breasted biker, leopard print blouse and some drop-waist trousers.

Taking some time out from promoting her latest single Mine, Taylor had opted to change up her girl next door look, in some racy knee-high-boots, a ruffled mini and sheer peasant blouse. Fellow music star Leona, meanwhile gave all black a boost with colour pop lips and nails.

By Hayley Spencer

