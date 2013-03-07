Robert Pattinson speaks about steamy Twilight Breaking Dawn scenes with Kristen Stewart

Twilight star Robert Pattinson has revealed all about his steamy Breaking Dawn scenes with co-star Kristen Stewart...

Never one to kiss and tell about his personal life, Twilight star Robert Pattinson has opened up about his sizzling Breaking Dawn scenes with on-and-off-screen girlfriend Kristen Stewart.

MORE ROBERT PATTINSON PICS

Praising the movie's director, the Twi-hunk revealed: "'It's kind of incredible. I saw a prelim of it. Bill has really, really good ideas for it."

He added; "It's kind of interesting, as well, having to do it in the context of PG-13... You can't do blatant."

But despite his Twilight revelations, R-Patz has been super busy of late on his other movie projects as he hit the promo trail for his new movie Water For Elephants with co-star Reese Witherspoon (- see trailer left). The pair presented an award at the ACMs.

THE LATEST R-PATZ NEWS