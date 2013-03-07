Robert Pattinson’s latest co-star? Uma Thurman

The Hollywood heartthrob is to return to the screen in an adaptation of Guy de Maupassant’s 19th-century novel Bel Ami, alongside the vixen-worthy Uma Thurman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Christina Ricci.



The novel taps into the life of Parisian ex-soldier and journalist Georges Duroy (Robert), who climbs the ranks of French society via seducing a handful of women. Looks like we’ll get to see our favourite bad boy in some extra steamy scenes.



But with good news there’s always bad news – at least for all of you future Mrs Pattinsons, as our lovely heartthrob will be sharing an on-screen kiss with the equally lovely Uma.



Maybe it’s time we traded sides to Team Jacob.

By Monica Derevjanik