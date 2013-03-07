Robert Pattinson’s latest co-star? Uma Thurman

Robert Pattinson’s latest co-star? Uma Thurman
Rex
by: Harriet Reuter Hapgood
7 Mar 2013

From vampire to villainous journalist, Robert Pattinson sure knows how to make being bad look so good

The Hollywood heartthrob is to return to the screen in an adaptation of Guy de Maupassant’s 19th-century novel Bel Ami, alongside the vixen-worthy Uma Thurman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Christina Ricci.
 
The novel taps into the life of Parisian ex-soldier and journalist Georges Duroy (Robert), who climbs the ranks of French society via seducing a handful of women. Looks like we’ll get to see our favourite bad boy in some extra steamy scenes.
 
But with good news there’s always bad news – at least for all of you future Mrs Pattinsons, as our lovely heartthrob will be sharing an on-screen kiss with the equally lovely Uma.
 
Maybe it’s time we traded sides to Team Jacob.

SEE ALL THE TWILIGHT AND NEW MOON PICS HERE

By Monica Derevjanik

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top