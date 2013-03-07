Robert Pattinson receives musical honour

Robert Pattinson is well known for being a brilliant actor and all-round top hunk, but not everyone may know that he's also a talented musician.

The Twilight star was a performer on the soundtracks for both Twilight and How To Be, and his musical endeavours have now been recognised by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM).

SEE ALL THE TWILIGHT ECLIPSE PICS HERE

Their new list of Hollywood's Most Influential Top Unexpected Musicians has been released, and R-Patz joins Johnny Depp, Halle Berry and Steven Spielberg on the credits.

The list recognises 'personalities [that] are famous for other accomplishments, but they are also musicians, which goes to show that you can do anything in life and also possess the talent to make music.'

Hear, hear... and congrats!

SEE MORE ROBERT PATTINSON PICS HERE

By Ruth Doherty

