Robert Pattinson out at the Cosmopolis premiere!

Robert Pattinson was suited and booted at the Cosmopolis premiere in New York!

Hitting the long-awaited premiere of his new movie Cosmopolis, Robert Pattinson made his first public appearance on the red carpet without girlfriend Kristen Stewart.

The Twilight star was typically dapper in a blue tailored Gucci suit. The actor has formed quite a bond with the Italian fashion brand since his character, Eric Parker, is dressed in Gucci throughout the film.

Expect to see a lot of Rob over the next few days as the 26-year-old actor is set to make many more appearances on his Cosmopolis promo tour. We’re definitely not complaining!