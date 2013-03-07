Robert Pattinson named best-dressed male

The Twilight star has beaten Daniel Craig and David Beckham to the top of GQ's best-dressed list

Robert Pattinson has won the hearts of hordes of female fans as Twilight's vampire heartthrob, starring opposite Kristen Stewart.

PICS: TWILIGHT NEW MOON PROMO TOUR

And today we've discovered it's not just us girls who love a bit of R-Pattz action. It seems that the unstoppable Pattinson has won over men's fashion fans, as he's been announced No 1 on GQ's Best-Dressed List 2010.

SEE MORE ROBERT PATTINSON PICS

Daniel Craig, David Beckham and even one time Gucci Creative Director Tom Ford were no competition for the Twilight star who has risen a staggering 38 places since last year to take the top spot.

Italian fashion maestros Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said Robert is 'extremely elegant and inspiring, the true essence of a contemporary man.'

We couldn't agree more.

By Pat McNulty