Robert Pattinson loses out on Jeff Buckley role...

Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson won't be playing musician Jeff Buckley in the planned biopic movie of his life...

While the non-Twilight film roles are coming in thick and fast for Robert Pattinson, sadly the hunky actor missed out on the coveted role of playing musician Jeff Buckley in a biopic of his life.

A huge fan of Buckley, R-Patz had spoken publicly of his desire to play the Hallelujah singer, but lost out on the part to up-and-coming actor Reeve Carney who has currently been starring on Broadway.

Director Jake Scott told press: "We are excited to have found in Reeve the perfect combination of musical prodigy, impish charm, innate intelligence and sensitivity to play Jeff.”

And unluckily for Rob, this is the second time he's missed out on playing Jeff as another film on Jeff's musician father Tim is also in the works. The role went to none other than Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley.

But with Twilight Breaking Dawn, Cosmopolis and Bel Ami all coming up, and plenty more in the pipeline, R-Patz's career is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

