Robert Pattinson jests about playing Christian Grey in 50 Shades of Grey

With the potential release date for the film adaptation of EL James' novel 50 Shades of Grey still yet to be announced and the roles of Anastacia Steele or Christian Grey still unfilled, plenty of stars are still facing scrutiny about their involvement, not least, Twilight's Robert Pattinson.

And after denying the rumours already, Rob is still taking 50 Shades questions in good humour. In a recent interview, after being quizzed about the role of Christian Grey, he pronounced: “I am playing that part. I also wrote the book,” before bursting into laughter.

Well, now we know for sure that the 50 Shades project won't be the thing to fill R-Patz's time now that the Twilight franchise is over for good.

