Robert Pattinson gets soaked on Jimmy Fallon show

Robert Pattinson got up to some serious mischief as he enjoyed a water fight on the Jimmy Fallon show…

It's been seriously busy week for the Twilight cast, as they continue their Breaking Dawn - Part 2 promo tour, and after Kristen Stewart undertook a marathon three chat show appearances on Wednesday, it was Robert Pattinson's turn in the spotlight yesterday.

SEE MORE TWILIGHT PICS

Rob's interview interview on the Jimmy Fallon show shaped up to be anything but your average question and answer session, as he agreed to a game of 'Water Wars' with his host.

WATCH OUR ROBERT PATTINSON CRUSH VIDEO

Despite having dressed his best for the occasion in a charcoal suit, R-Patz came away soaked through, as the pair took turns to throw glasses of water at one another. Rob enjoyed the last laugh though, looking less scathed than his opponent after getting his hands on a super soaker!

SEE MORE ROBERT PATTINSON PICS

Let's hope Rob has more tricks up his sleeve for the rest of his Breaking Dawn promo tour.

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER

By Hayley Spencer