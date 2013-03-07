Robert Pattinson arrives in LA to promote Twilight

As the release of Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 gets nearer, the film’s star Robert Pattinson was snapped arriving in LA, ready to join his co-stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner.

While Rob was flying in from Australia, Kristen and Taylor have also been busy promoting the final film around the world, with Kristen making a brief stopover in Japan, and Taylor heading down to Brazil.

But the three are expected to reunite this weekend for the film’s press junket in Los Angeles. Kristen’s already wowed us with a Louis Vuitton playsuit in Japan, and we can’t wait to see what she’s got planned next!